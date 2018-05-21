Planning for Athy Primary Care centre to be lodged

Progress is being made this week with planning permission to be lodged for Athy’s proposed new Primary Care Centre according to Dep Martin Heydon.

The state of the art facility is to be built on the site of the former shirt factory on the Dublin Road.

“I have fought for the delivery of this much needed facility for Athy town and surrounding areas, along with Cllr Ivan Keatley and we will continue to push this project through to completion," he said.

“The new Primary Care Centre will bring together a range of health services from GP to community nursing, physiotherapy, speech and language and mental health in one central location for the residents of Athy and its hinterlands.

“The centre will be a focal point locally for the roll out of government policy in relation to chronic disease management and other clinical programmes as they come on stream and will be a boost to services for residents in the town."