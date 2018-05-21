Special conference for mothers in Johnstown Estate on June 2

A special conference titled ‘Essential Oils - Empowered Mama, Happy Baba' takes place Saturday June 2 at Johnstown Estate Hotel and Spa.



Organised by Shirley Tutty from Hollywood, Co. Wicklow, Sile Seoige will be MC and Wellness Speaker on the night alongside Rosie Greaney Presidential Diamond Leader and European Founder with dōTERRA Essential Oils'.

Shirley, who is a 'Catalyst for Change Coach and DoTERRA Advocate', will also give a talk.

"This event is to inspire, motivate and encourage mothers to use essential oils and nutrition in their daily healthcare routine both for babies and themselves. Our motto stems from our strong belief that a mother who is shown how to use essential oils as safe, effective and potent solutions to natural health-care, is effectively - an empowered Mama and thus Baba will be more healthy and more happy, too! What else is truly possible then," said Shirley.

Tickets cost €65, early bird €50. All proceeds go to the charity, Rosabel's Rooms.

There will be a variety of spot prizes for Rosabel's Rooms in collaboration with The Irish Hospice Foundation facilitating: the development of family- friendly bereavement suites in hospital emergency department around Ireland, direct financial support to families when an child passes away, and therapeutic supports for individuals impacted by child loss.

Rosabel's rooms was established by her parents Suzanne and Gary in memory of their beloved daughter Rosabel Monroe, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in April 2017, aged 16 months.

You can buy tickets by clicking here

