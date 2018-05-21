Kildare deaths, May 21, 2018

Keith Corrigan - Ard na Gappagh, Clane

Keith Corrigan passed away peacefully on May 20 at St. Francis's Hospice, Blanchardstown. He is deeply regretted by his loving parents Ber and Pat, Declan and Theresa, fiance Anita, brothers Dwayne, Darrell, David and Alan, sister Lorraine, granny Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

He will be reposing at his residence tomorrow, Tuesday from 12 noon, with prayers at 7pm. Removal takes place on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Little Way Cancer Support.

Frank Dooley - Maddenstown, Curragh



Retired sergeant at the Curragh Military College, Frank Dooley passed away peacefully at his home last Saturday. He is deeply regretted by his sons Paddy and Ken, daughters Angela, Betty and Maura, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, extended family and friends. His funeral Mass takes place today, Monday May 21 at 11am in St. Brigid's Church The Curragh. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge.

Michael Dempsey (SNR) - Newtown, Nurney

Michael Dempsey (Snr) passed away on Thursday, May 17. He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Michael, daughters Majella and Monica, brothers, sisters and extended family. His funeral Mass took place yesterday, Sunday at the Sacred Heart Church, Nurney at 12 noon.

May they all rest in peace.