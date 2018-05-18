Anna's World Walk hits Kildare to raise awareness about the world's water crisis

An American campaigner has come to Kildare to complete part of her worldwide walk to raise awareness about the lack of clean drinking water for 1 billion people in the world.

Anna Harrington from Idaho is being championed by a group of Newbridge people who have rallied to her cause.

Newbridge resident, Susan Rusk has helped Anna with the Kildare leg of her journey along with Maureen O'Connell and Noel Heavey.

"Ireland has signed up to the Sustainable Development Goals and the number six goal of that is: access to safe water and sanitation and sound management of freshwater ecosystems are essential to human health and to environmental sustainability and economic prosperity," said Susan.

She explained that this has to be achieved by 2030. She said Anna was impressed with the Irish Aid organisations contribution in relation to the water crisis in third world countries, in particular Trocaire. However, Susan said it was important to continue that work and make Irish people more aware of the problem.

Anna want's to get the message out there about the importance of water conservation and providing access to clean drinking water.

She was due to set out on foot from Newbridge library towards Kilcullen, where later today she was due to talk to students from Scoil Bhride and the Cross and Passion secondary school about the water crisis. This was to be followed by a question and answer session.

Anna has been overwhelmed by the warm welcome she has received here and was joined by a number of people on her journey this morning.

Once she leaves Ireland, her next leg will be in Spain.

Check out Anna's website by clicking here.