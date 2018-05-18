Two people arrested in Kildare and Dublin in connection with death of infant

A man has been arrested in Kildare and a woman in Dublin in connection with the death of an infant in Longford.

Gardaí in Longford are investigating the death of a female infant that occurred in Longford on June 4, 2017.

A man (early 30s) was arrested in Naas and a woman (early 20s) was arrested in Dublin early this morning and both have been taken to Longford Garda Station, where they are detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.