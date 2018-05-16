Abandoned car issue raised in Kildare court case

A man found to be the owner of an abandoned car in the Ryebridge Avenue area of Kilcock has been fined €700 at Kilcock District Court.

Marcin Laskowski (38), 126 Chambers Park, Kilcock, was convicted for having no tax disc and a void insurance disc.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, told the May 15 sitting, that Garda Bergin spotted the car abandoned on October 4 2017. The vehicle was seized under the law and was taken away. Mr Laskowski was the registered owned and the tax was out on September 2015.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked why Kildare County Council had not taken the car under the Litter Pollution Act.

Are they “dropping the ball,” he asked

The judge said that he could fine the defendant up to €8,000 on the offences.

He then went on to impose a €350 fine on each offence. Sgt Kelly told the Court that 70% of cars seized Section 41 of Road Traffic Act 1994 are scrapped. He later said the total cost of scrappage was €300 for each car.

In a separate case, Gardai were enabled to get rid of Harley Davidson motorbike under the Police Property Act.