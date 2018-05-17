New €500k Maynooth Parish Pastoral centre to be opened this Saturday

The official opening of a new €500,000 Parish Pastoral Centre in Maynooth will take place this Saturday, May 19.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin will perform the opening ceremony, after celebrating the 7.00 pm Vigil Mass.

The official turning of the sod on the site took place on May 8 last year.

The Pastoral Centre lies close to St Mary’s Church and is the first building on the site since the 1840. “We had to ensure it was in keeping with the existing listed buildings on site. Kildare County Council planners were particularly helpful in the planning process,” said Project Manger, Willie Holmes.

Mr Holmes praised the “tremendous leadership of our former Parish Priest Fr Liam Rigney.”

The building is approximately 190 square metres.