Items needed for Rathangan auction to raise funds for Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin

One of the biggest annual community events in Rathangan - the auction in aid of Ard Scoil Rath Iomghain is back again this year.

Running for 20 years now, this year's event will be held on May 27 at the school, with items going under the hammer from 1pm. Doors will open at noon.

The aim is to raise much needed funds for the school and the event is run by the Parents Association.

Items available for sale/auction include: furniture, lamps, pictures, toys, books, nursery items, curtains, general household items, bikes, clothing, bric-a-brac, plants, produce, baked goods and much more.

If you are doing a clear out and want to donate, why not arrange collection by phoning Ali on 085 7166725, Carmel on 045 524222, Francis on 085 8243504 or Deirdre on 087 7564910.

People can also drop off goods at teh school gym on Friday May 25 between 1.45pm and 4pm and 5pm and 8pm. The gym will also be open on Saturday May 26 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

SEE ALSO: Kildare Palestinian Solidarity protest in Newbridge this evening