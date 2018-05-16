KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: 183 acres of Lucan land offers superb investment opportunity

This 183 acre landholding at Lucan, Co. Dublin offers a superb investment opportunity according to Coonan Property Maynooth and Celbridge.

The agents said they are delighted to introduce this impressive landholding for sale by private treaty in one or five lots. They believe it boasts outstanding quality lands with obvious potential future development prospects.

They are ideally located on the Lucan/Clonee Road (R149) adjacent to the towns of Lucan, Leixlip and Clonee with Blanchardstown in close proximity.

The ever-growing town of Ongar is adjacent to the property and the site is just a ten minutes’ drive from the M50 and within four miles of the N3. They are located adjacent to the Blanchardstown Town Centre, Luttrellstown Castle, Hansfield and Louisa Park train stations.

Ideally suited for any range of agricultural or equestrian usage due to their level free draining nature, the lands have excellent frontage on to the Lucan/Clonee Road and also the Leixlip Road.

They have been farmed to a very high standard over the past number of years and are being offered in the following lots:



Lot 1 - c. 13 acres

Lot 2 - c. 16 acres

Lot 3 - c. 57 acres

Lot 4 - c. 97 acres

Lot 5 - The Entire – c. 183 acres



They are located approx. 3 miles from Lucan (M4), 1 mile Leixlip and 8 km Clonee (N3). The location of these lands would suggest they must have excellent opportunities for development purposes at a future date. The sale is being handled by Willie Coonan / Philip Byrne of Coonan Property, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Tel: 01-6286128.