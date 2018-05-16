Kildare Army Sergeant wins Integrity Award

A Leixlip army sergeant is among the first group of winners of the inaugural Defence Forces Values Champions.

The winners were nominated by their peers as embodying the Defence Forces values of respect, loyalty, selflessness, physical courage, moral courage and integrity.

Company Sergeant Matt Masterson received the award for Integrity from the Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM who was accompanied by Jadotville medal recipient Captain Noel Carey last Friday 11 May. The awards were handed out at the United Nations Training School in the Curragh.

Matt lives in Leixlip and is currently Senior NCO in charge of training at 2 Brigade Training Centre at Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines. He received multiple nominations from former students and fellow instructors, one who described him as “the most honest man I ever came across in the Defence Forces”.

On receiving his award Company Sergeant Masterson commented: “I had no idea I was nominated, so to receive the award is a huge surprise and I am hugely honoured to receive it.”

Veteran of the Battle of Jadotville, Captain (retired) Noel Carey, spoke at today's ceremony and highlighted the importance of the Defence Forces Values: "The values being celebrated today as the same values my comrades of A Company and I relied on in Jadotville, all those years ago."

Vice Admiral Mark Mellett noted that the “winners embody the same core values of the men and women who have served Ireland since the foundation of the state domestically and established our country's reputation on the international stage. “They act as role models for our new entrants and as standard bearers for the organisation."

The Defence Forces Values Awards were created in order to highlight the stories of ordinary Defence Forces personnel who are extraordinary exemplars of the Defence Forces values and service to Ireland.