KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Sunny day on the cards

It will be dry and bright today with unbroken sunshine for most parts, according to Met Eireann.

Highs of 14 to 17 Celsius are expected in moderate, and at times gusty, northeast winds.

It’s to remain generally dry, calm and settled until later this coming weekend, with temperatures fluctuating, but mild sunshine will break through on many of the days.

Tonight will be dry and calm under mostly clear skies. However, it will be rather cold, with air temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius.