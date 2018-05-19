Little Way Cancer Centre in Clane receive donation from SuperValu

The Little Way Cancer support centre got a boost last week when it received a cheque from a number of Supervalu stores.

A number of people turned up for the handover at Little Way's relatively new premises in the centre of Clane.

Little Way spokesperson, Evelyn McKee, said the group was very grateful for the cheque of €6,100.

Supervalu managers Caolan McConville, Monasterevin: Andrew Cross, Naas and Newbridge; Alan Condron, Clane and John Stanton, Leixlip were present with members of The Little Way.

MsMcKee said Little Way were delighted to receive this support from these Supervalu stores which also included Newbridge, Celbridge, Sallins, Kilcock and Athy.

She said a special thank you to Alan Condron for organising his colleagues, in supporting The Little Way.

The organisation is running a table quiz on May 18 (8pm) in the Parade Ring in Clane. This will be followed by music and dancing with Chualainn.

Finger Food will be served and again all proceeds go to Little Way Cancer Support Centre, Clane.

Last October, Little Way charity moved into a premises in the centre of Clane. The volunteer board of directors, who run the registered charity, decided they would be better off putting the €10,000 a year rent they have been paying to a more permanent use.

They bought at a place at The Village Centre after saving a sum of money, but needed another €70,000.