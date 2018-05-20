Progress on planned extension to primary school

The project brief for the refurbishment and extension of St. Corban’s boys primary school in Naas has been prepared.

According to Labour party candidate in the next general election for Kildare North Emmet Stagg this means that progress has been made.

The schedules of accommodation (details of the number and size of the rooms) has been issued to the school. According to Mr. Stagg the Minister for Education has said that his Department would be in further contact with the school in due course in relation to the appointment of a design team to work on the project.

He said he would continue to press the Minister to ensure the design team is appointed as quickly as possible.