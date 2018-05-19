Safe crossing is needed for accident location in Sallins

Kildare County Council came under more pressure to provide a pedestrian crossing at Castlefen, the scene of a fatal road accident late last year.

A call has been made by independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill for a signal controlled pedestrian crossing at the estate entrance.

Sallins Community Council chairman Fergus Carpenter has already called for measures to be taken to slow down traffic as it approaches Sallins from the Clane direction.

“Every day children and parents are running the gauntlet across that road to get to the school buses,” said Cllr. O’Neill.

She wants KCC to assess the location with a view to providing a crossing at the entrance.