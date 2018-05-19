Kildare Foroige clubs discussion on women in media

Young women from Miltown Foróige Club and Suncroft Foróige Club recently participated in a unique workshop with a graphic designer which was intended to be a thought provoking and encouraging discussion on young women in media.

The discussion ranged around the young women’s influences, the negative impact portrayed by the media and what they would like to see in such magazines. The graphic designer, a final year student of a graphic design degree in Dublin Institute of Design, facilitated the discussion with the goal of creating a more positive alternative magazine for young women aged 14-18 years and enable them to explain how they think this magazine should look.

Her aim was to nurture a strong and positive sense of self and promote resilience, creativity and innovation.

The young women discussed how they feel young women are portrayed in media and the expectations they feel are placed upon them due to media influences. Katie from Milltown said: “I had a great day getting to meet with other members from different clubs and getting to give our opinions. I enjoyed creating what I thought should be published in magazines and getting to have fun and games with the group afterwards”.

The workshop was just one of the opportunities available to young people in the region. For more information on what Foróige does go to www.foroige.ie or contact the Development Officer in Kildare and Laois on 0866384199