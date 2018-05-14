Man caught parked in Naas disabled spot without permit was 'waiting on pizza'
Gardaí clamp down over weekend
Two cars were issued with fines over the weekend for parking in disabled spots without permits in Naas.
Naas Roads Policing were clamping down on fraudulent use of disabled parking bays, as part of Operation Enable.
One driver told gardaí he was parked waiting on a pizza. Gardaí's message was; "A slice a day doesn't keep the Guards away."
