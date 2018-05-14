Eye witness of Offaly air crash says plane came down 'like torpedo'

An eye witness to the Offaly air crash that claimed the lives of a pilot and young boy has described the plane descending 'like a torpedo' onto bogland near Mount Lucas, according to the Irish Times.

The light aircraft had taken off from the airfield at the Irish Parachute Club shortly before 2.30pm and released 16 parachutists before plunging to the ground between Daingean and Edenderry, approximately 2km from Clonbullogue.

Dog walker Jimmy Slattery is quoted as saying, “it just came vertically down," adding that "there was no wavering in it." He described a roaring noise as the plane approached the ground before he heard "the thump." The local man then alerted the authorities.

"I thought he was actually doing a stunt and I was waiting for them to pull out, but it never happened, sadly," Jimmy told RTE News.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit used digging machinery to remove the plane from the earth and recover the bodies of the pilot and young boy. The operation took several hours.

The pilot involved is a UK native and an experienced flyer, while the seven-year-old boy killed is the son of one of the parachutists who had earlier jumped from the plane. He is a Polish national living in Dublin and is a regular at the Irish Parachute Club.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues on Monday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.