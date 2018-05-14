KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Misty start but generally dry
Weather forecast
Dry day expected with sunny spells
It will be cloudy and misty this morning, with a few spots of drizzle, according to Met Eireann.
However, the national forecaster said it will become brighter in the afternoon and evening, with the odd sunny spell. Top temperatures 15 to 18 C.
It will be mild and misty overnight, a few clear spells, but rather cloudy overall. Lowest temperatures 7 or 8 C.
