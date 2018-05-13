Kildare-based O'Brien PR nominated for top national award

Kildare-based public relations firm O’Brien PR has been nominated for a Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) award for their work on a PR campaign for Newbridge Silverware.

The company, founded and managed by Aileen O’Brien, looked after the promotion of the ‘Diana: A Fashion Legacy’ exhibition that opened last July 31.

The work on that campaign has been acknowledged by being shortlisted for the Awards for Excellence, with the winners being revealed at a gala luncheon in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday June 22.

This campaign promoted the Princess Diana exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons. The campaign told the story of how Princess Diana left a lasting fashion legacy to the world while promoting the fact that several of her iconic garments and personal effects were on display at the museum at Newbridge Silverware.

The success of the campaign meant that more than 20,000 people visited Newbridge Silverware in the first week of the exhibition opening, and more than €750,000 worth of media coverage was achieved during the campaign, reaching over 18 million people.

The Awards for Excellence is the beacon for best practice in Irish public relations and communications and those shortlisted set the benchmark for work within the sector, and showcase the best the PR profession has to offer.

Included in the shortlist alongside O’Brien PR are major international public relations companies such as Weber Shandwicks, Fleishman Hillard, Teneo PSG and Wilson Hartnell.

The award nomination helps to mark the 15th anniversary of O’Brien PR, who can also name Dubai Duty Free, The K Club, the Osprey Hotel, Naas Racecourse and a number of other boutique hotels around Ireland among their client list.

Speaking after being shortlisted for the award, MD Aileen O’Brien, said; “We are absolutely delighted to be nominated for an award that really recognises the very best public relations campaigns in Ireland.

“To be shortlisted alongside some of the world’s biggest PR companies is a huge mark of achievement for us as it shows that the hard work being done by the team at O’Brien PR is not going unnoticed.

“The Diana event in Newbridge Silverware was a campaign that was very enjoyable to work on due to the level of interest in the exhibition, and it was great to develop that interest into media coverage and increased footfall for our client.

“We are approaching a very busy time of the year now as we are working for Dubai Duty Free at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, where they are the title sponsors, and we are also working with a number of other clients too.

“The team at O’Brien PR is constantly growing also, and business has continued to prosper this year following a busy 2017.”