Property Watch: Loughlion house in Kildare town

“The house is too big for the two of us so we have decided to down size,” said local chef Val O’Kelly who has put family home, Loughlion on the market with a guide price of €499,000.

“We also wanted a new DIY project as everything is done here even the garden.”

Val and his husband Cormac McQuaid, who comes from Monaghan, are searching for something to put their own stamp on, with one stipulation, that it has to be in the country.

“We are still looking for our ideal house and are considering the south and south east of the county,” he added.

Loughlion is located on the Monasterevin Road in Kildare town. It is described as a fantastic detached house that is literally, tucked away, around the corner from Kildare village.

It is a town property on 1/3 of an acre. The grounds include a back garden with a painted deck and a custom-made seating area, all of which are south facing, so it enjoys plenty of sun shine throughout the day - and good light when the sun is off duty. The house was first built by Val and his sister on land once owned by his parents. His mother still lives next door. It is described as an extra large three-bed detached property with an open plan living inside.

“It was an emotional decision to put the house on the market as my mum still lives next door," he added.

"We’ll still be commutable as we won’t move too far away. I work as a chef in Johnstown Estate and Cormac works for KYS with their HALO drug addiction service in Naas. Kildare town has changed so much since I built the house with my sister in 2004. There has been so much development all in our hinterland and more development is coming. But we like the country feel and to be able to see the stars at night so that is what we will be looking for”

The estate agent is AMove (045) 542141