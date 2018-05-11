Average Kildare house prices rise by almost 25% between March 2017 and March 2018

The median average price of a house in Kildare has risen by just under a quarter to €267,750 between March 2017 and March 2018, according to an analysis of new house price figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The county had the third highest median price after Dublin (€321,000) and Wicklow (€293,037).

Meath followed Kildare with a median price of €245,500.

The median price is the middle price of the range from the dearest to the cheapest, with half of houses priced above it and half below, but is sometimes based on a low number of sales in a particular month.

There were 94 house sales in Kildare in March 2018, compared to 263 in March 2017.

Louth saw the biggest rise in its median price with a 51% jump to €185,000.

When we calculated the mean or average price across for all house types in Kildare across the twelve months from April 2017 to March 2018, it was €263,257.

The mean or average price was €294,980 in March of this year.

The total number of houses sold over the twelve months was 2,840 with 728 of these by first time owner occupiers.

