Newbridge one-acre residential site sells for €220k over the asking price
Sold for €620,000
Aerial shot of the site
A one acre residential site on the Green Road in Newbridge has been sold for €620,000 - €220,000 over the guide price.
Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge successfully sold the site at auction last Wednesday, May 9.
The sale generated considerable interest according to Liam Hargaden, who was guiding €400,000 for the property. There were four bidders in the room with the offers commencing at €300,000 with very active bidding culminating with a sale price of €620,000.
Liam Hargaden confirmed that there is great interest in residentially zoned land particularly within the commuter belt with access to the good road and rail infrastructure.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on