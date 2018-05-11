Newbridge one-acre residential site sells for €220k over the asking price

A one acre residential site on the Green Road in Newbridge has been sold for €620,000 - €220,000 over the guide price.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge successfully sold the site at auction last Wednesday, May 9.

The sale generated considerable interest according to Liam Hargaden, who was guiding €400,000 for the property. There were four bidders in the room with the offers commencing at €300,000 with very active bidding culminating with a sale price of €620,000.

Liam Hargaden confirmed that there is great interest in residentially zoned land particularly within the commuter belt with access to the good road and rail infrastructure.