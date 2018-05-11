Kildare teacher thrown in prison in China

A Kildare woman who has been teaching in Beijing has been detained at a prison in the Chinese city.

She is among 11 people arrested over visa issues last weekend, one of which is another teacher from Offaly.

The Irish Times reports that the women were on working visas in Beijing schools but ran into trouble when they took up second jobs at an unlicensed private school.

It's understood the women took the jobs in good faith although Chinese police are known for raids on schools that may hire foreign teachers through illegal means.

The Irish Times are now reporting that the women are being held in single cells and have not been allowed to call home.

They also report that the Irish Embassy and Dept. of Foreign Affairs are aware and working on the case. They are offering consular assistance.

Working illegally is the biggest reason for deportation from China.

