KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Wet at first but rain to clear in the late afternoon

Friday will see the rain become widespread and there will be heavy falls in places, according to Met Eireann. It will clear later in the afternoon and some sunshine will follow with isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

It will become mainly dry on tonight and it will turn cold, with minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 C. Some grass frost will develop said the National Forecaster, along with some patches of mist and shallow fog.

