KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closures on M7

There will be temporary overnight lane closures due to ongoing works on the M7 Naas - Newbridge By-Pass Upgrade Scheme.

The closures will be in place on both the Eastbound and Westbound M7 carriageways between Junctions 8 - 10 between the off peak hours of 10pm and 6am from tonight, Thursday 10 May to Saturday 12 May.

A minimum of one lane will be available in both directions at all times.

These temporary lane closures are necessary to facilitate essential works in association with the M7 Upgrade project.