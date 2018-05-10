220 acre Straffan farm to go under the hammer for over €2m

A 220 acre farm at Ardrass, Straffan is due to go under the hammer soon.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge is in charge of the sale of the farm, which is in a much sought after location about 1 km from Straffan village and 2 km from Celbridge.

The farm is all in permanent pasture and described by the selling agents as “top quality land, with great shelter, superb views and extensive frontage onto two roads, it also has frontage on the River Liffey.”

Paddy Jordan said; “the farm would make an ideal stud or dairy farm with its limestone base and classification as ‘Elton Series’ in the Soils of Co. Kildare, there is also potential to construct a house and yard on the various lots, subject to obtaining the required planning permission.”

The property is to be offered for sale in a number of lots. Lot 1 comprises 67 acres and has extensive road frontage and is bounded by the River Liffey. Laid out in three divisions with great shelter, it has wonderful views towards the Dublin Mountains. Its location beside Straffan Village makes it a good long term investment. It’s guide price is €12k per acre.

Lot 2 has extensive frontage onto the Celbridge road and is laid out in six divisions with tremendous shelter. This lot joins Lot 3 and is across the road from Lot 1. Guide price is €10k - €12k per acre.

Lot 3 consists of 67 acres and joins Lot 2. It has extensive frontage on the Clane/Celbridge road and is laid out in ten well sheltered divisions with tremendous shelter. It includes St. Patricks Hill, believed to have some sand and gravel deposits. There are some superb views particularly towards the east and west. Guide price is €10 - €12k per acre.

Lot 4 covers the entire land holding. The property will be auctioned on June 18 at 3pm in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth (unless previously sold). Further information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents on 045 433550.

