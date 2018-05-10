KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Sunny with isolated showers
Sunny spells and isolated showers
Today will see a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in moderate westerly winds are expected, according to Met Eireann, backing southerly during the evening and easing.
Tonight will be mainly dry. There'll be rain in the west and in the south of the country by morning, quickly turning heavy. Lowest temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees.
