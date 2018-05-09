Public meeting on tonight to discuss Kildare element of Decade of Commemoration

Kildare County Council will host an open meeting tonight at 7.30pm in the Hotel Keadeen, Newbridge for anyone interested in participating in the continued development and delivery of Kildare’s part of the national Decade of Centenaries Programme.

Public consultation was key in preparing for 2016 and plans are in place to begin similar consultations on 9 May 2018.

“Commemorating the period 1917-1923 raises particular challenges, requiring imaginative, thoughtful, innovative and authentic interpretations to appeal to a discerning and expectant public and to stay true to the intricate and controversial sequence of events of that time,” says an Expert Advisory Group on the commemorations.

The Decade of Commemorations team will be in attendance to hear views. In order to facilitate numbers, prospective participants are asked to register their interest by emailing cilldara2016@gmail.com before May 4.

For more information, click here. Light refreshments will be provided - For further details contact: cilldara2016@gmail.com or 045 448350.

