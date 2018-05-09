KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showers and sunshine

Outbreaks of rain will spread to all parts during the morning according to Met Eireann.

It said the rain will turn persistent and heavy for a time in the afternoon before clearing to make way for sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures from 9 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty winds.

The national weather forecaster said there will be a marked change in the weather over the next few days with a mobile Atlantic airflow re-establishing over Ireland with temperatures dropping to back down to normal.

Tonight should be dry with lows of 3 to 6 degrees.