Wednesday's sitting of Naas District Court cancelled

Tomorrow’s sitting of Naas District Court, Wednesday, May 9, has been cancelled, with all of cases adjourned to dates in the future.

In a statement issued just in the past 10 minutes, the Court’s Service said the local District Court Clerk, Imelda Grogan was, on direction received from the judge, adjourning the day’s All custody matters are adjourned to the following day’s sitting of Naas District Court.

Charge Sheets, numbered 1 to 33 inclusive and 129 to 130 inclusive are also adjourned to Thursday May 10.

Juvenile matters are also adjourned to Thursday.

On Summons List, numbers 34 to 54 inclusive to Wednesday, May 16; numbers 55 to 75 inclusive to Thursday, May 17; numbers 76 to 96 inclusive to Wednesday, May 23; numbers 97 to 117 inclusive to Thursday, May 24; numbers 118 to 128 inclusive to Thursday, June 7; numbers 131 to 132 inclusive to Thursday, May 10.

And all matters on the list of applications are adjourned to Thursday, May 10.