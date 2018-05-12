Naas marks worldwide Tai Chi event

A small group of local people participated in a tai chi event which was hosted simultaenously in 70 countries on six continents.

It was held at Well Lane, New Row, on April 28 by the Master Ding Academy central Kildare instructor Robert Waterhouse, in partnership with Naas Tidy Towns.

The tai chi/chi kung event provided an experience of tai chi’s precise soft and flowing movements and the relaxation of tense muscles.

In tai chi the emphasis is on building health, strength and stability through the development of internal energy, known to the Chinese as chi.

It is also known as “vital energy” — the bioelectrical energy throughout the body that people depend on for their existence.

The Naas participants were introduced to three pillars of of the discipline — standing meditation, using the breath to settle and relax mind and body as well as the gentle testing of different postures. For information on tai chi, contact Robert on 085 7491719.