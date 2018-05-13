Record number of patients on trolleys in Naas Hospital for month of April

A record number of patients were admitted to Naas Hospital without a bed being immediately available during April.

A total of 390 patients were taken in through the accident and emergency department at the facility throughout last month - which was 144 more than April last year.

It was almost four times the overcrowding figure recorded by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation in April 2007 (the INMO has been monitoring overcrowding figures since 2006). Only two hospitals in the eastern region — Tallaght and the Mater — had significantly more patients on trolleys in April.

The INMO has painted an equally bleak picture for Naas Hospital in relation to the overcrowding figures for the four month period between January and April 2018. Some 1830 patients were admitted without a bed compared with 1138 in 2017. This is the second worst figure for this four month period in Naas — exceeded only by the 2103 overcrowding figure of Jan-Apr 2011.

This means that overcrowding was worst in Naas when eastern region hospitals are compared - with the sole exception of Tallaght (2042).

Unsurprisingly the INMO has bemoaned the figure at its annual delegate meeting in Cork last week, where pay and staffing were among the many issues up for debate.

INMO president Martina Harkin-Kelly said that the nurses will not accept any further delays in addressing “these two fundamental issues.”

She added: “We believe the evidence of low pay affecting nurses and midwives decision to leave the Irish public service is very real and a cause of major concern.”

In a statement the INMO said that the nationally between January and April there were 42,820 patients on trolleys or 6,500 more than in 2017. Moreover it highlighted that the month of April saw a record 9,335 patients on trolleys.