Punchestown charity race generates over €65,000

The charity race which brought the curtains down on the annual horseracing festival at Punchestown will bring in over €65,000.

It takes place every year for the Punchestown Kidney Research Fund and this year 25 jockeys took part in the race — most of them riding a horse in a race for the first time. The winner was trained by Curragh-based Aidan Howard and was ridden by Karen Moore, a veterinary nurse from Carbury, at odds of 50/1.

The PKRF has raised over €1.4m. million since 1990 and this money has been divided between various projects.

These improve the quality of life for dialysis patients, maximise the lifespan of the transplanted kidney and support research projects that help people with kidney disease.

The PKRF also use the race to promote organ donor awareness.

The single biggest donation from the fund was €150,000 towards a new renal unit at Temple Street Children's Hospital.

This year it will assist the building of a new self care unit at Tallaght Hospital.