Clane residents call for more services in the town

Recent changes to the the town centre road junction to the Ballinagappa road were just some of the many things which came up at last week’s meeting to help plan the future of Clane.

It was overseen by architect, Cathal O’Meara, who has carried out similair exercises in other counties, including in Cork, and around 40 people attended the meeting at the Parish Centre on May 2.

There was a lot of talk for and against — mostly against — the new crossing at the Ballingappa road.

Some asked for a full pedestrian crossing.

But the move had its defenders on traffic and pedestrian safety grounds as well.

Among the issues was the placing of bus stops in the town used by operators of the buses going to third level colleges. “The minute the Kavanagh bus stops, the whole town shuts down,” was how one person put it.

The attendance was reminded of the impact of economic changes in the town. For example, Clane,some 20 years ago was a key place to come to buy a piano, and it was also famous among Volkswagen fans for Wood’s Garage.

The meeting heard propsals for newly required services in the town, such as a night-time cafe, a bookshop, parking availability on the Prosperous road and the creative use of empty commercial space.

There were also calls to look at the Sli na Slainte.

Mr O’Meara, who has asked people to come back in three weeks time (on May 30 at 8pm) said vacancy rates are relatively low in the town.

He said the turnout at the meeting was “incredible.”

He and his team will take the ideas home, look at them, and come up with some priorities.