Clane school’s €40,000 for Zambia fundraiser volunteering trip

Scoil Mhuire in Clane is hosting a 6k run/walk in aid their Outreach Zambia project on Saturday, May 19 (starting at 11am).

The event is organised to help raise funds for a volunteering trip that a group of 10 students and some teachers are undertaking in June.

They will work in the Cheshire Home for young people with disabilities.

The Cheshire Home is run by the Presentation Sisters in Mongu, Zambia.

They are on way to getting the €40,000 they need which will include providing financial assistance to the Presentation Sisters for a rehabilitation centre for young people with disabilities.

The run will help raise the money to assist with this project.