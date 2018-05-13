Kildare town students pedal power for 12 hours for charity

Kildare Town Community School Transition Years took part in the second year of the annual Pedal4hope fundraiser event recently.

Students cycled for 12 hours in order to promote positive mental health and raise funds for St. Patrick's mental health and Pieta House.

Last Thursday they were joined by former Kildare footballer Johnny Doyle and Kildare footballer Paddy Brophy. Teachers also joined in and cycled to promote and highlight the importance of mental health.