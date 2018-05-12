New parking initiative on Station Road in Newbridge

People can now park their car on Station Road in Newbridge, while supporting a local club.

A new initiative is encouraging people to reserve a car park space at Newbridge Town FC, with money going back into the club.

Available spaces will be made known to motorists through Parkpnp app, and revenue generated will go straight back to the club.

This is the first campaign of its kind in Kildare.

There was cause of concern among local Councillors at the lack of parking in the area.

The service is free to use, and the hope is that all local clubs will be able to use it to help them embrace the digital era, help local residents find parking, reduce traffic congestion and raise much needed funds for the club.

There are 30 spaces available, with all monies going back into the club.

Rates are as follows; €0.98 per hour, €2.70 per day, €7.70 per week, €27.95 per month.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on February 21 last, Fine Gael Cllr Mark Stafford called for a new public car park at Station Road.

Cllr Stafford said; “There is a lack of car parks in the area, and it needs to be looked at.” He said a lot of people are parking at the parish centre as a result.