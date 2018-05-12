Clane soprano sweeps the boards at Sligo Feis Ceoil

Fourteen year-old classical soprano Ruby Boland from Clane is still floating after her recent successes at the prestigious Sligo Feis Ceoil, where she not only won three of the top vocal awards, but also the overall Under 18 Classical Bursary.

A student of well known Newbridge baritone Owen C Lynch, Ruby studies singing under Owen’s tutelage at Newbridge Vocal Academy.

Ruby’s awards included the Annie Kate O’ Grady Cup for Under 18 Sacred Solo , the Marie Doran Memorial Cup for Under 15 Solo, the Jenny Ballantyne Koss Cup for Under 18 Light Opera and the Bank Of Ireland Junior Vocal Bursary.

Adjudicator Donal McCrisken described the young soprano's performance as ‘a masterclass in singing’.

Mr Lynch said; “I am extremely proud of Ruby and her fantastic achievements. She is an extremely hard-working and dedicated student and she deserves every success that comes her way. She really was up against some of Ireland’s leading young vocalists.”

“At 14 years of age, Ruby was one of the youngest competitors in her competitions which had a vast age difference. She held her nerve and delivered a superb performance each time. 2018 so far has been a great year for Newbridge Vocal Academy.”

Two other students Sophie and David O Carroll from Prosperous also did extremely well in their chosen competitions at the Sligo Feis.

Earlier this year at the Newpark Music Festival in Dublin, adjudicator Virginia Kerr awarded Ruby, David and another student, Katie O’ Grady 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the Under 18 Classical Solo competition. Young 10 year-old Grace Hennessy also did extremely well in her very first feis as did Sarah Fleming. Grace was awarded 2nd place in the Under 12 Vocal Solo and Sarah 2nd place in the Under 15.