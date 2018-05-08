Kildare driver has car impounded for second time in six weeks
No tax, insurance or NCT
The car being towed away yesterday
Gardai impounded this vehicle in Newbridge yesterday after the driver was found to have no insurance, NCT or tax.
Naas Roads Policing Unit said the motorist had another car impounded six weeks ago for similar offenses.
A court appearance is to follow.
Naas Roads Policing Unit impounded this vehicle in Newbridge. Driver had no Insurance, tax or NCT. This driver had another car impounded 6 weeks ago for similar offenses. Court appearance to follow. pic.twitter.com/VKrbsBrZfD— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 7, 2018
