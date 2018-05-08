Kildare driver has car impounded for second time in six weeks

No tax, insurance or NCT

The car being towed away yesterday

Gardai impounded this vehicle in Newbridge yesterday after the driver was found to have no insurance, NCT or tax. 

Naas Roads Policing Unit said the motorist had another car impounded six weeks ago for similar offenses.

A court appearance is to follow.