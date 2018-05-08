Kildare Town's Rowanville Stores closes after Gertrude and Brian Fox retire after 30 years

It was a sad farewell for Gertrude and Brian Fox of the Rowanville Stores on the Dublin Road in Kildare town, who retired last week after 30 years in business.

“It’s been good to us,” said Gertrude Fox speaking to the Leader last week.

“It is all a bit overwhelming,” she added. “Am I looking forward to retirement? Yes and no. We have enjoyed serving the local community We do all our own deliveries and you are meeting people every day so we’ll miss that.”

The couple originally come from Co Offaly, but settled well into Kildare town after a few years in Australia.

“We’ll do something with the building at some point,” Gertrude added, “It’s been good to us and it’s a shame it has to close. We took it over from Colm Flanagan who had it before us. We tried to lease it but nobody was interested in it.”

The couple’s three daughters, Fiona, Niamh and Claire, have all graduated college and have started their own careers, so the time was right to close up shop, according to Gertrude.

“It was time for us to call it a day,” she added. Our girls are all working now and through college. We thought it was time, as it was seven days a week for 30 years. ”

The couple have no immediate plans for their retirement as yet but they have a few ideas about what to use the building for in the future.

“The time has come for us to seek new pastures. We’ve met lovely people through the years and we had great customers. It has really been our life.”

