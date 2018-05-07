Charming family home on six acres near Baltinglass

Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents have been instructed in the sale of a most attractive property, Slaneyside set on over 6 acres in an idyllic setting on the River Slaney.

Slaneyside is a charming dormer residence with superb gardens and grounds and a couple of paddocks just over 1 km outside Baltinglass on the Dublin Road nestling on the River Slaney.

Built in the late 50s, and upgraded by the present owners incorporating all the comforts of modern living to make it a charming family home.

It is located 59km from Dublin, 45km from City West and the M50, 29km from Naas and 24km from Carlow.

Approached via recessed electric gates through tarmac drive, the house itself is nicely set back from the road overlooking the River Slaney with magnificent gardens.

The accommodation includes c. 2,152 sq.ft. of spacious living accommodation with entrance hall, cloakroom, L-shaped drawing room, bay window overlooking the river, interconnecting dining room, spacious fully fitted kitchen with Aga cooker and oak ground and eye level presses and utility room.

Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms (two ensuite), there is also a mezzanine room which is overlooking the Slaney River and gardens.

Outside there is a garage, fuel store and boiler house, there are paved pathways through the magnificent gardens which include mature trees, flower beds and herbaceous borders. The land includes two paddocks and a two span hayshed with lean-to, ideal for ponies or stock.

Baltinglass has many amenities including a very good golf course and convenient to Carlow and Rathsallagh Golf Course.

It is also convenient to Punchestown, Naas and the Curragh and there is excellent hunting with the Shillelaghs, Carlow Farmers and Kildares.

Shopping is available in Baltinglass, Carlow, Newbridge, Naas and Tallaght.

It also has very good primary and secondary schools.

An ideal family home within easy driving distance of Dublin city, Jordans are quoting €395,000 and viewing is strictly by prior appointment 045-433550.