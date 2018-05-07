Kildare Property Watch: New Rathangan homes to be launched this weekend from €239,950

Temple Mills is an exclusive development of three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes set in the picturesque village environment of Rathangan.

Set amid the gentle rolling contours of the Kildare countryside Temple Mills offers a wonderful opportunity to live in a modern development of unmistakable style and quality.

The development comprises a mix of three and four bedroom homes with the three bedroom semi-detached ranging in size from 1,106 sq.ft. to 1,147 sq.ft., four bedroom semi-detached ranging from 1,270 sq.ft. to 1,367 sq.ft., four bedroom detached 1,507 sq.ft. and three bedroom mid-terrace and end terrace from 1,076 sq.ft. to 1,238 sq.ft.

These houses are high energy efficient A rated with air to water heat pump system and high output radiators. They are finished to a very high specification with features as follows: PVC high efficiency double glazed windows, traditional block construction, cobble loc driveways, cast iron railings to front boundaries, walled in rear gardens seeded, high quality fitted kitchen standard, fitted wardrobes in two bedrooms, and wired for security alarm .

Rathangan is easily accessible to the surrounding towns of Newbridge, Naas, Kildare with the ever improving transportation network including the M7 Motorway access at Junction 12 or 13, commuter rail service from Kildare and Newbridge Stations along with bus links to various destinations.

The houses are being launched on Saturday May 12 and Sunday 13 from 2pm to 4 pm by Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 with prices from €239,950 for the three bedroom semi-detached homes.