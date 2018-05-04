Weather Forecast for the May Bank Holiday Weekend - Temperatures look set to top 20 degrees

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, the May Bank Holiday weekend is set to be a sunny one with temperatures set to break 20 degrees.

It will be generally dry on Saturday apart from the odd spot of drizzle in the west. Brightening up with spells of warm sunshine developing. Maximum temperatures ranging 14 to 20 degrees, with the highest values in the midlands and east. Moderate south to southwest breezes will be fresh near west and northwest coasts.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with variable cloud and clear spells. Patchy mist, drizzle and fog mainly on hills and coasts. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.

According to Met Eireaan, it will be cloudy in places to begin on Sunday, with mist and fog on hills and along coasts together with a few spots of light drizzle. Brightening up by the afternoon, with warm sunny periods developing in many areas. Generally cooler near coasts in onshore sea breezes with the risk of lingering mist and fog patches. Top temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in the cloudier, coastal areas, but 19 to 21 degrees in any prolonged spells of sunshine inland. Winds will be mainly light, southerly or variable in direction. Most places dry on Sunday night apart from isolated drizzle patches, with variable cloud and clear spells. Patches of mist and fog also. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.

Monday looks set to be the best day of the Bank Holiday Weekend weekend with plenty of sunshine on offer. Still the risk of low cloud and mist lingering near some coasts keeping temperatures cooler in these parts. Highs ranging from the low to mid-teens in coastal regions up to 20 or 21 degrees in prolonged sunshine. Light southerly winds veering southwesterly.