Fancy trying your hand at yarnbombing - pop down to the Newbridge Cottage Market tomorrow

The monthly Newbridge Cottage Market is back in the Town Hall tomorrow.

This couture artisan market has been proving very popular since it's inception. Why not pop along and sample the flavours of Kildare or give yarnbombing a try.

With over 30 micro business art, jewellery, craft, award winning food stalls, live music, scrumptious cakes scones and unique President MD Higgins jumpers on offer, the organisers are looking forward to opening the doors again tomorrow.

"All are welcome to join us. We are two volunteers who longed for great local food now we all have this great community spot. Please join us the first Saturday of the month from 1oam to 2pm," said Deirdre Lane and Evonne Boland.