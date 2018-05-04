Cash stolen from car in broad daylight in Edenderry

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating after a sum of money was stolen from a parked car in the town on Wednesday, May 2.

Gardaí were called to the Tesco carpark on the Dublin Road in Edenderry at approximately 10:40am on the morning in question after the owner of the car returned to find its window smashed.

A sum of money that was in the car was taken during the incident.

It's understood the female owner of the car had earlier visited the Credit Union branch in the town and may have been targeted by the perpetrator.

Gardaí confirmed that "an undisoclosed amount" of money was stolen but the figure is believed to be substantial.

They are continuing their investigations and are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious behaviour close to or in the Tesco carpark on Wednesday morning, May 2 to contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.