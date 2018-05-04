Relay for Life Kildare issues rallying call for more teams to take part

Relay for Life Kildare is calling on towns in North and South Kildare to come on board and register teams in for next September’s event.

The organisers say there is a lack of representation from Suncroft downwards and also in Celbridge, Maynooth, Leixlip, Kilcock, Rathangan, Kildare Town, to mention a few.

“Relay for Life is one of the major sources of income for the Irish Cancer Society and the Kildare Relay takes place this year at the famous Punchestown Racecourse 15 and 16 September. Relay is now the largest singular fundraiser world wide,” said a spokesperson.

“It needs to be emphasised again that only 2% of Cancer Society income comes from our government. This Relay is not a race – it is a leisurely walk around row upon row of candle bags, laid out by our scouts, and which are all lit just at dusk and remain lighting during the night. The distance for walking is approximately 400 metres.”

Relay is currently recruiting teams and each team needs to commit to having at least one member walking at all times during the 24 hours of Relay. Teams may consist of any number from four to five upwards so the workload is divided. Fundraising by each team takes place in the build up and during the Relay.

“Candle bags, individually numbered, are sold at €5 each and decorated in honour of of family and friends who have survived cancer or who have died as a result of it. Our survivors play a big part and are acknowledged during the Relay,” he added.

“Supporters come and see their Candle bags laid out on the track and the highlight of Relay is the Candle of Hope Ceremony which takes place at dusk and is a very poignant and emotional time especially with the hundreds of Survivors present in their purple tee shirts.

“At present we have 15 teams registered and others have indicated participation but have not registered and we are appealing for all teams to register now so that we know the numbers required for tentage.”

Relay for Life Kildare covers the whole county and so far there is no representation from many towns.

“Why not take action now and register and ensure that your area is represented at Relay 2018. Today more than ever the Cancer Society needs your support. Incidence of cancer in Ireland is growing but more people than ever are surviving due to early detection,” said the group.

The Cancer Society is funding life saving research to improve methods of detection and treatment,providing information and support to those affected by cancer and raising awareness of it can prevented.

Funding comes to County Kildare through the Night Nursing service, Care to Drive volunteer driver service, Freephone Cancer Nurseline for confidential support, and Daffodil Centres in 13 hospitals providing information and also financial grants to patients.

“Now is the time to fight back and Relay is a wonderful coming together of families,friends and supporters with the one aim of fighting back against Cancer There will be a combination of laughter and tears and many stories and experiences recounted,” said the Relay organisers.

Make sure that your part of county Kildare is represented at Relay for Life Kildare this September.

For queries and registration contact Chairman, Ozzie O Toole on 087 0910768, Peter O Neill 087 2422380, Caroline on 087 4499903 or Sharon on 087 6590480.

