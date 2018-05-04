KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees

Temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees expected

Today will start off mostly cloudy and misty, with some drizzle and fog in places according to Met Eireann.

It will gradually brighten with some sunny spells developing. Top temperatures of 15 to 20 C., generally, but higher in any sunny breaks. 

Tonight will be mild and mostly cloudy with some patchy mist and drizzle. Lowest temperature of 8 to 10 degrees. 