New 42 house estate could be on way for Rathangan

Plans are due to be lodged for a new 42 home estate at Rathangan Demesne.

Oakway Homes wants to build two detached two-storey four-bed houses, 14 semi-detached two-storey four-bed dwellings, 20 semi-detached two-storey three-bed homes, four end terrace two-storey three-bed units, and four mid-terrace two-storey two-bed houses with a stone wall boundary.

The plans, when lodged, can be viewed at Kildare County Council offices in Naas.