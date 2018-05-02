Sonia O'Sullivan to support Robertstown 5km Fun Run this Monday
In aid of Robertstown GFC and the local athletics club
Pictured at last year's fun run were Ronnie Griffin, special guest Sonia O’Sullivan, David Matthews, and Maeve Griffin
This Monday May 7 sees the return of the Robertstown 5km Fun Run.
Starting at 12pm, special guest Sonia O'Sullivan will be there to cheer everyone on. There will be free refreshments and field day for all the family on the day.
All funds raised will go to Robertstown GFC and Robertstown and Allen Althetics Club.
Register online at popupraces.ie/events/robertstown-5km-canal-run
This event is being sponsored by Hanlon Concrete.
