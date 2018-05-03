KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showery day ahead

Weather forecast

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showery day ahead

Showery with bright spells

Today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle at times throughout the day, according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster said a few bright intervals will  also develop with highest temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees with a fresh breeze.

Tonight will be mild with a good deal of cloud and some patchy mist and drizzle. Some clear intervals also. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. 