KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showery day ahead
Weather forecast
Showery with bright spells
Today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle at times throughout the day, according to Met Eireann.
The national weather forecaster said a few bright intervals will also develop with highest temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees with a fresh breeze.
Tonight will be mild with a good deal of cloud and some patchy mist and drizzle. Some clear intervals also. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
