KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showery day ahead

Today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle at times throughout the day, according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster said a few bright intervals will also develop with highest temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees with a fresh breeze.

Tonight will be mild with a good deal of cloud and some patchy mist and drizzle. Some clear intervals also. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.